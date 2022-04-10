This TikTok-Viral Lip Liner Is Perfect For Those Who Hate Re-Applying Lip Liner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With lip products, we love our trustee lipsticks. We also love lip liner, but sometimes reapplying it so many times can become a pain. But TikTok just turned us onto a product that is said to eliminate the number of times you re-apply lip liner.

On April 6, a famous TikToker by the name of Mikayla Nogueira uploaded a video about a “transfer-proof” lip liner that’s already gone viral. Nogueira showed her fans this dual-sided lip liner that glided on smoothly, and the results blew everyone’s mind. After applying, Nogueira tried to see how effective it was, rubbing her fingers against her lips — and nothing budged.

Now, these magical lip liners are called the REFY Lip Sculpts. The REFY Lip Sculpt is a dual-ended lip product that’s hydrating and long-wearing. Both versatile and vegan, this lip liner is perfect for those who hate how quickly lip liner can fade.

The TikTok-viral lip liner comes in six matte shades ranging in various pink and brown shades. Per the brand, you use the pencil side to apply your usual lip liner routine then add the other end on top to make it transfer-proof.

Even after a couple of days on Sephora, customers are already raving about it. One of the top comments said, “This is one of the best lip products! I totally recommend [it!] It holds all day!” Another added, “I love this product so much. Only thing I’ll be wearing from now on.”

