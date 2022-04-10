Up The Ante For Your Bathtub Regimen With These Bath Accessories At Nordstrom — Starting At Only $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For many, taking a nice, relaxing bath is the key to unwinding and providing oneself with a much-needed act of self-care. But as we learned from that one episode of Friends (the one where Chandler tries and fails to make himself a proper bath), making the right bath is a delicate recipe. From the salts to the tools, everything has to be an arm’s length away for optimal relaxation. Thanks to Nordstrom, we can up the ante for our bathtime routine.

You can never go wrong with going all out with your bath time. It’s your time to get a glass of wine and just chill out. Along with chilling out, bath time is the perfect time to exfoliate, moisturize, and everything in between. So it’s time to treat yourself to everything you could want to have the best bath time.

Check out some of these affordable bath accessories for the best bath ever below.

Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap — $8.40, originally $14.00

Both exfoliating and hydrating, this all-natural soap is perfect for adding another layer of self-love to your bathroom routine. It has notes of peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary, and grapefruit.

LUV SCRUB® Mesh Body Exfoliator — $18.00

Available in five colors, this textured bath cloth is perfect for deeply and gently exfoliating your skin.

Tweezerman Sole Smoother — $20.00

This durable exfoliating tool is perfect for making your feet as smooth as can be. It removes calluses, smooths the skin, and is ergonomically made.

Yuzu Soap Dual Bath Salt Set — $26.40, originally $44.00

Up the ante for how you perform self-care in the tub with this dual bath salt set. Good for up to a dozen baths, these Epsom and sea salts come in lavender citrus and matcha mint.

