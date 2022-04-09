This TikTok-Viral Foundation Has People Buzzing About Its ‘Insane’ Coverage — & It’s Available In Nearly 30 Shades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok has turned us onto some amazing skincare and beauty products, completely revolutionizing our regimens. Some have completely hydrated our skin, some provided full coverage, and some helped keep our skin staying healthy. But we couldn’t find one foundation that could do all three — until now.

Yet again, TikTok has turned us onto another product that’ll change our self-care routine. A super-popular makeup artist on TikTok by the name of Mikaela Nogueira posted a video that instantly went viral. Now with nearly three million views, the video showed Nogueira trying out a foundation she believes will make her wedding makeup list. The moment she tried it on, she fell in love and said it was one of the best full coverage foundations she’s ever tried.

You can watch the TikTok video here.

So, obviously, we had to know more.

Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Danessa Myricks.

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Foundation $34.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Foundation is a super buildable foundation that’s both hydrating and gives a radiant finish. The skincare-makeup hybrid has taken the world by storm, with people raving about the vegan foundation that gives people a natural glow.

The bestselling foundation comes in nearly 30 diverse shades, making it much easier to find your perfect match. Along with that, it contains Jojoba Oil for softening the skin and Hyaluronic Acid for keeping your skin nice and plump all day.

The foundation comes in a unique form of packaging of a squeeze-like tube. Per the brand, if you want light coverage, you only squeeze a pea-size amount. For heavier coverage, apply two pea-sized amounts!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: