This 12 Piece Makeup Brush Set Is Less Than $9 Right Now — & Has Over 43,000 Positive Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone has a unique relationship with makeup. Some couldn’t care less about which eyeshadow palette would make their eyes pop, while some wish to spend all day experimenting with different colored lipsticks. But whether you like to keep it simple or go with the most colorful look there is, Makeup is an art form. With any art form, you need the right tools to create that masterpiece. That’s right, we’re talking about makeup brushes.

Makeup brushes can be what makes your makeup look go from good to amazing, all with the flick of the wrist. Here’s the thing: quality makeup brushes can get pricey and sometimes you don’t want to spend $20 on an eyebrow brush. Luckily, one of Amazon’s bestselling makeup brush sets is now under $9 for a limited time.

Courtesy of BEAKEY BEAKEY.

BEAKEY 12 Piece Makeup Brush Set $8.49, originally $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The BEAKEY 12 Piece Makeup Brush Set is the perfect set for beginners and experts alike. Both soft and cruelty-free, it’s no wonder over 43,000 customers have raved about the set.

The must-have brush set comes with larger brushes like round, tapered, angled, flat top, and flat angled — perfect for any needs. It also comes with smaller brushes, perfect for any eyeshadow look. The brushes come in a wide range from small rounded, small tapered, small angled, small flat top, and small flat angled. Along with that, it comes with a beauty sponge and a makeup brush cleaner egg. This is literally everything someone could need for their routine.

Something to keep in mind is that when you’re cleaning, try not to absolutely soak the brushes in water.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: