Versed’s Brightening Eye Gel is Back in Stock & It Gives Your Tired Eyes a Break

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to affordable skincare, plenty of Versed products are at the top of our list to try. Smooth Landing, an advanced retinoid eye balm, is among the Tik-Tok loved brand’s best-sellers, but it’s no surprise that it’s sold out. Fortunately, we found another Versed eye product that’s just as good and popular. Versed’s Vacation Eyes is finally back in stock for your tired eyes to get much-needed time off.

Unlike Smooth Landing, Vacation Eyes is an eye gel that tackles other undereye concerns. The nearly $18 eye gel relieves your eyes from pesky dark circles. Its key ingredients: vitamin c and niacinamide, help to brighten and hydrate the skin. This Versed product also leaves a cool, refreshing sensation, along with a slight tightening effect to firm the area. The other extracts within this cruelty-free gel support circulation and drain fluids caught in the undereye, which contributes to dark circles.

Vacation Eyes

Image: Versed. Courtesy of Versed.

Vacation Eyes $17.99 Buy now Sign Up

Only tiny amounts of the brightening eye gel should apply around the eyes up to twice a day. However, many reviewers enjoyed using it primarily in the morning for their skincare pick-me-up.

“This product is actually great for mornings. It works great for oily skin [and] eye area,” said a reviewer. “This could be used as a primer even (I dab this on before concealer and I notice my concealer sticks a bit more) not only does this product layout a perfect canvas for my makeup, but it also smooths out my creases under my eyes, and almost tightens [and] firms out my eye area.” Note that Versed suggests waiting for the eye gel to fully absorb before applying other products, so it can leave behind smoother and firmer skin.

Overall, the reviewers’ favorite part is how hydrating and lightweight the eye gel feels, especially beneath makeup. “If you have dry under eyes, this is definitely for you. It’s very hydrating and refreshing. It gives your eyes a wide-awake look,” said a Versed shopper.

Snag Versed’s Vacation Eyes right now before it sells out again. It’s your eyes’ newest glow remedy that you don’t want to miss out on.