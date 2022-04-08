This TikTok-Famous Prismatic UV Blocking Window Film Gives You Privacy & Sunshine All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here, and we’re so desperate for some Vitamin D after months of gray skies that we’ve been opening the shades and blinds every day to let the sun in. But this opens us up to a whole new host of problems. For one, the neighbors get a good look inside the house, which is always awkward. For two, although we like to imagine we live in the Tuscan country side, the view from some of our windows leaves a lot to be desired. Last but not least is the fact that keeping the windows open can let skin-damaging UV rays into the house, and even though we swear we never forget to put on our daily SPF, let’s say we sometimes did…ahem…well, no one wants to get UV sun damage while simply chilling on the couch. Luckily, TikTok showed us the surprisingly affordable answer to all of our window privacy woes: RabbitGoo prismatic window film.

Yes, the company name is a little strange, but its products have been vouched for over and over again on TikTok.

RabbitGoos’ Rainbow Window Privacy Film also has great reviews. Currently, it’s got a 4.6 out of 5 star rating from more than 55,000 reviews, which is pretty excellent. You can buy rolls of the window film in several different sizes, according to your needs. This small roll, which is 17.5 inches wide and 78.7 inches long, is only $10.98.

Courtesy of RabbitGoo.

But if you have something larger to cover, like sliding glass doors or a picture window, you can opt for larger sizes, too. This roll is 35.4 inches by 157.4 inches,

which will make quick work of even large projects.

Courtesy of RabbitGoo.

You don’t need any adhesive or tape to adhere this UV blocking window film to your windows. Just spray the window and the back of the film with water, then stick the film to the window, cut the edges to size, and press out any air bubbles. It’s protection level is 60%, which is just right for letting in the sun but giving yourself some privacy pretty much everywhere but the bathroom.

It also blocks 84 percent of UVA rays and 99% of UVB, giving your skin a break from the summer sun while still letting you bask in the light. And of course, though the window film itself is clear, when the sunlight starts shining through it, it casts rainbow prisms into your home. How magical is that?

