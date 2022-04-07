Costco’s New Outdoor Fountain Will Transform Your Yard Into a Spa-Like Oasis

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We usually head to Costco with food on our minds, but every time we take a trip to our favorite big box store we’re reminded of just how much stuff they sell. From gorgeous wooden folding chairs that would look perfect on the patio to colorful insulated tubmlers for outdoor dining all summer long, we’ve been finding tons of awesome stuff at Costco to get us ready for the sunshine. The latest find? An outdoor water fountain that will seriously make your yard feel like an oasis.

This water fountain, spotted by Instagrammer CostcoHotFinds, is totally new to Costco, and it’s not yet online. You can call your local Costco store and ask if they have item number 2127059 in stock if you’re interested in getting one. They’re only $189 in stores, which is a great value for such a big fountain.

The fountain is large, featuring a round top tier and two lower bowls that water flows into. It would look gorgeous in a courtyard, garden, or backyard, but it’s not just good for the visual. The sound of the water fountain trickling also helps to mask the sounds of traffic, neighbors, and other outdoor noise that can make chilling in your yard less-than-relaxing.

If your Costco doesn’t have this new water fountain in stock, you’re not out of luck. You can find affordable outdoor water features on Amazon, too.

This wooden water fountain

features three rustic-looking barrels with water cascading from top to bottom.

Courtesy of JSUN7.

Outdoor Wooden Water Fountain $159.99

We also found this cute cascading jugs fountain

that’s nearly three feet tall. It’s currently on sale, too, for 23 percent off.

Courtesy of John Timberland Lamps Plus.

Three Jugs Cascading Rustic Indoor/Outdoor Water Fountain $169.95

Whether you use your Costco membership and get their dramatic three-tiered water fountain, or if you opt for one of these affordable outdoor fountains from Amazon, your yard is going to be a lot more relaxing this summer.

