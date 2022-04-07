Staub Cookware & Ninja Air Fryers Are More Than 30% Off During This Under-The-Radar Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Home cooks can agree they can’t say no to top-quality appliances at amazing deals. It’s time to start loading your kitchen with gourmet kitchenware at seriously good prices, from Staub cookware to Ninja air fryers. Make Nutribullet, KitchenAid, Martha Steward, and other faves yours too for more delicious meals going forward.

All throughout April, the HSN kitchen sale lets you can score impressive items along with new daily deals. And if you’re in the market for other goodies, HSN has you covered there too. Treat yourself to over 30% off on home, apparel, beauty, tech, and more as well without having to search elsewhere. But if your kitchen needs an instant refresh, spruce it up with these can’t miss deals. There are also discounted coffee makers, pressure cookers, and indoor grills in case you were wondering what else to add. So, seal the deal on popular cookware brands and future favorites with HSN’s kitchen sale. Take a look below at the incredible kitchenware deals that caught our eyes and soon our carts.

Staub Cast Iron 5 Qt. Tall Cocotte — $199, originally $500

If you’re on the fence about a new dutch oven, the $300 off on this Staub item is enough said. Plus, you can cook larger quantities of meals in this five-quart tall cocotte that will last you throughout the week—maybe even after.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer — $149.99, originally $199.99

It’s difficult to meet a person who doesn’t own an air fryer already — they’re an essential countertop item that can cook anything that you would make in an oven but quicker and with less oil. Best of all, this versatile air fryer can cook two foods at once in six different modes: air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate and air broil. So if you enjoy deep-fried styled snacks, snag this Ninja product for $50 off at the HSN kitchen sale.

Nutribullet Personal Blender Bundle — $74.95, originally $99.99

Whip up your favorite smoothie at home with this powerful blender. It breaks down even the toughest ingredients, so you don’t have to be surprised with bothersome chunks. Lucky for you, this Nutribullet bundle comes with additional cups and tools to consume more nutrients and stay healthy.

Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set — $99.99, originally $243

Staub seems to be offering the best steals during the HSN kitchen sale. You can get three different baking dish sizes all for $143 off. This Staub dish set nestles within each other for convenient storage and is safe in the oven up to 572°F. Our favorite part is that it’s microwavable safe too so you can easily heat the leftovers all at once.