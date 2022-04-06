Nordstrom’s Having a Huge Bedding Sale — Save Up to $180 on Blankets, Pillows & Sheets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting enough sleep is absolutely crucial for your overall well-being, and a solid night’s rest starts with comfy bedding that helps you feel supported and cozy as soon as you hit the pillow. If it’s been a while since you’ve upgraded your sheets, pillows, and blankets, head right on over to Nordstrom — the retailer is currently having a massive sale on bedding essentials, and they’ve slashed the price on top-rated items up to 75 percent off. Yes, dreams do come true.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bed top to bottom or just need a new cozy throw, you’re sure to find something to elevate your space at a seriously great price. Check out some of our top picks below.

Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw Blanket — $108, originally $140

This pricey, ultra-plush throw has such a cult following that even celebs like Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson are big fans, but if you’ve held off on buying one thanks to its hefty price tag, you’re officially in luck. The gorgeous camel-stone leopard print patterned version is 40 percent off right now, and it’ll add a fun twist to any neutral decor scheme in your space.

Nordstrom Velveteen Grid Quilt & Sham Set — as low as $44.97, originally $179 to $229

There are few luxuries quite like the feeling of fresh new bedding, and no one but you will know just how budget-friendly this cozy quilt and sham set actually is. Available in four classic colors and in sizes twin through California king, every color and size is on sale for $137.40 or less, with select sets as low as $44.97. In a review, one recent happy shopper shared of their new red russet set: “It is sumptuous, soft, warm & I love it enough to order a second in a different color.”

Minna Recycled Stripe Lumbar Pillow — $65.99, originally $165

If you’re spending more time at home these days, keeping on top of your posture is of utmost importance whether you’re lounging on the couch or logging long hours at your home workspace. Not only is this lumbar pillow cushy, but it was made from recycled fabric and hand woven by a family-run co-op in Chiapas, Mexico, offering ample support and style in spades. As one five-star buyer put it: “This pillow is so soft and it looks great! We have a minimalist cozy style and this fits the bill perfectly.”

L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set — as low as $64.49, originally $119 to $129

If you’re not convinced you need a set of flannel sheets in your life, hear us out. Few things are as dreamy as crawling into bed and feeling the warmth of flannel surrounding you instead of the chill you might find with other fabrics — and yes, you’ll want to use them year-round, because you’ll find them breathable enough for the warmest summer nights ahead. These cozy L.L. Bean sets are on sale as low as $64.49, making them a great buy whether you plan to use them immediately or stash them away for the fall.

Cristina Martinez Floral Bloom Throw Blanket — $47.39, originally $79

When you need the perfect touch to top off your cottagecore decor scheme, this twill throw blanket will fit the bill in any space, thanks to its elegant gold floral print, soft fringed edges, and prairie blue back.