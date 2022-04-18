Have Snow Cones All Summer Long With This Shaved Ice Machine — Which Is 17% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things hit the spot quite like a frosty treat on a hot summer day, and if you’re already looking ahead to warmer days, Amazon has got exactly the gadget you never knew you needed. This best-selling Hawaiian shaved ice machine is currently on sale at 22 percent off, taking its price from $59.95 to just $49.99, and when you see all the tasty summer treats it can whip up in a matter of minutes, you’ll be clicking “add to cart” instantly.

This compact machine will quickly become one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets in your arsenal, thanks to its ability to make shaved ice, snow cones, snowballs, slushies, margaritas, and more. Aside from the machine itself, you’ll find two round block ice molds, a non-slip mat, and 1-year manufacturer’s warranty included with purchase.

It’s also incredibly easy to use. You’ll simply insert your mildly thawed ice mold into the top of the machine, and with the press of a button, you will enjoy freshly shaved ice . Then, you can add the syrups of your choice (sold separately — score a six-pack of popular flavors for $49.99) and voilà, you’ve got a fluffy, frosty dessert in no time.

There’s no question why this fun gadget has garnered more than 11,100 ratings and reviews on Amazon from buyers who are thrilled with their purchase. “My kids love having a nice cold slushy in a hot summer days,” shared one recent happy shopper. “This Hawaiian shaved ice machine will be the star for this summer!”

A pleased grandparent echoed that sentiment, writing, “This machine will make my grandchildren very happy in the summertime. It will be a wonderful treat for me throughout the year.”