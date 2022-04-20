We Found a Dyson Airwrap Dupe at Walmart for Under $50 & It Has All 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad hair days are unavoidable, but with the help of the right product, they can happen a lot less often (*knock on wood*). Getting a salon-level blowout is possible with the Dyson Airwrap — but its $599 price tag can make it hard to justify the expense. That’s why we’re so excited about this high-quality dupe at Walmart, which is under $50!

Walmart is selling an Elecsop 5 in 1 Hair Dryer for $45.80 that comes with five brush attachments for blow-drying, straightening, curling, volumizing, and styling hair. It is so affordable that you can buy it and still enjoy a spa day.

Just like the Dyson, this tool is an all-in-one dryer and styler. It works by rotating your hair around the wand using “advanced negative ion technology” to prevent frizz and static, according to the product description. With nylon pin and tufted bristles, your hair will by dried and styled to perfection without tangling.

Look, I know what you’re thinking: things that seem too good to be true usually are. And I get it; nobody wants a cheap product that will fall apart after your first use. But Elecsop’s tool has an impressive record of all 5-star reviews that make it easy to click “add to cart.”

This pretty pink hair dryer is designed for locks of all lengths. To use, start by choosing your attachment. There’s an open air one, a regular brush, a round brush, and two different curling attachments. Then, glide it through damp hair and be amazed at how good your hair looks in minutes.

One reviewer said, “My hair is beyond damaged. When I use this, my hair feels like HAIR again, not straw!”

“So much better than my current dryer!” added another. “Love the brushes, really grabs the hair!”

Fabulous hair, here we come!

