Snag Some Perfume Sets Starting At Only $21 On Macy’s From Brands Like Dior, Burberry, & More

Self-care comes in many forms, from treating yourself to TikTok-loved beauty products, a 24-step skincare routine, or even a classy perfume from one of your favorite department stores. Perfume is one of the most underrated forms of self-care. If you smell good, chances are you’re feeling good too.

Macy’s always has our backs covered when trying to add more to our self-care routines, from candles to now perfumes. Designer perfumes can be pricey, but thanks to Macy’s, we can get some of the most well-known sets at a more affordable price.

For a limited time, you can snag these amazing perfume sets from Macy’s for 15 percent off with the code OWNIT.

From Dior to Burberry bestselling perfumes, you can’t go wrong with these gift sets from Macy’s. Check out our top picks from Macy’s low-key perfume set sale below.

Macy’s Favorite Scents 20-Pc. Discovery Set For Him & Her — $21.25, originally $25.00

Courtesy of Macy's

For the household that isn’t sold on one type of brand or perfume style, treat yourselves to this sampler pack. This sampler pack includes 0.04-ounce bottles of 20 beloved scents from brands like COACH, DOLCE&GABBANA, and MUGLER, to name a few.

Mugler 3-Pc. Angel Mini Coffret Set — $33.15, originally $46.00

Courtesy of Mugler

Snag this three-piece Mugler set, with their three most popular and dazzling Angel perfume scents.

Dior 3-Pc. Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Gift Set, First at Macy’s — $111.35, originally $131.00

Courtesy of Dior

This lavish Dior set is the perfect gift for your friend or lover obsessed with all things elegant. The gift set includes a Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, Miss Dior Body Milk, and a Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Mini.

Burberry 3-Pc. Her Fragrance Gift Set — $41.65, originally $49.00

Courtesy of Burberry

This gorgeous three-piece set from Burberry is what dreams are made of. In this inexpensive set, you can have miniature versions of the perfumes Burberry Her Eau de Parfum, Burberry Her Eau de Toilette, and Burberry Her London Dream.

