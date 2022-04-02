Get 25% Off On These Bestselling Indoor Garden Appliances On Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether or not you have a polished green thumb, we all could use some greenery in our lives. Some of us can’t get enough, snagging houseplant after houseplant, while others are hesitant to even keep a small cactus without killing it. Neither of that matters with this innovative indoor gardening setup.

Thanks to the brand Click & Grow, you can snag an indoor gardening tool that can self-water your herbs, making them lively and green in no time. All you have to do is add the water to the indoor garden once a month, ensuring that they’ll be ready to eat in no time!

For a limited time, you can snag these garden sets for 25 percent off at Nordstrom. Check out what you can get below!

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden — $172.46, originally $229.95

No matter what kitchen you have, treat yourself and your family to this self-watering garden that can both hold up to a month’s worth of water and provide LED lamps strong enough to provide all the light needed. With this indoor garden, you also get three basil starter pods, three mini tomato pods, and three green lettuce pods for a wide variety of healthy greens.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden — $104.96, originally $139.95

Like the previous one, this indoor garden can provide a hefty amount of water and LED light. Inspired by NASA research on containing nutrients, this powerful indoor garden can hold three basil starter pods.

