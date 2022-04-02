Not a Fan Of Baths? Snag These TikTok-Viral Shower Steamer Bombs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Into bath bombs, but not so much the bath part? We may have just found the perfect alternative for shower lovers on TikTok.

Back on April 5, 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @ourfavoritefinds truly found a game-changing find. Whether you don’t have a bathtub, prefer showers, or don’t like the potential side effects of bath bombs, @ourfavoritefinds say they swear by these shower steamers that make their showers feel and smell amazing.

You can see the TikTok video HERE.

Courtesy of BodyRestore BodyRestore.

BodyRestore Shower Steamers $29.97 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The BodyRestore Shower Steamers is a scented shower tablet that’s basically a bath bomb for your shower. Both organic and natural, these reusable aromatherapy tablets come in a pack of 15. Per the brand, they claim to not melt away as quickly as other shower steamers, so you can use one steamer a few times until it’s all gone!

Depending on your desired mood, you can snag distinct scents for different purposes like eucalyptus for body restoration , lavender for calming, citrus for energizing, tea tree oil for stress relief, and even florals for some sexy time. Along with that, all of them are amazing, natural healing products for nasal congestion.

Now don’t worry, using the tablets is very easy. All you have to do is to place one tablet on the floor of your shower and prevent it from getting submerged in the water. Per the brand, hot water will make the best results!

Before you go, check out our gallery of some Sam’s Club products that Costco lovers can get behind below: