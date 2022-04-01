TikTok-Favorite Dash’s Egg Cooker Is 20% Off During Target’s Spring Home Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok continues to spark new inspiration in just about every facet of our lives, but particularly in the kitchen — the viral video app has so many tips, tricks, and cool gadgets that can help turn even the most amateur of chefs into a total pro.

One gadget you’ve likely seen all over your FYP is the Dash egg cooker, a compact, kitschy gadget that makes whipping up perfect eggs an absolute breeze no matter which style you prefer. Not only does it look adorable on your counter thanks to a bevy of bold colors, but its one-touch function also allows you to make eggs hard-boiled, poached, scrambled — as well as omelets — with zero fuss or mess.

Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker

If you’re thinking that something this genius costs a pretty penny, we have the best news for you. As part of Target’s spring home event, you can save 20 percent on the Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker, whittling its price from an already budget-friendly $19.99 to just $15.99. Available in spring-friendly aqua or classic black, meal prep or whipping up eggs for the whole family will be a breeze. In fact, you’ll wonder how you survived breakfast during harried weekday mornings without one of these beloved egg cookers in your kitchen.

Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker $15.99 Buy now Sign Up

The 7-egg model has scored more than 350 glowing reviews at Target alone, and it’s clear shoppers are loving life with their Dash in tow. “I bought this to make hard boiled eggs,” shared one recent shopper. “PERFECT hard boiled eggs came out! SO HAPPY I finally tried this little gadget!” Another called it “fantastic,” adding, “This compact egg cooker does a perfect job every time. I’ve had mine for over a year and has never disappointed me. Follow the instructions for perfectly cooked egg(s). It’s also very easy to clean.”

Shop Target’s spring home event through April 9, but don’t wait long — the Dash has already sold out in red, and you won’t want to miss your chance to score one at such a great sale price.