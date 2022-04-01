Target’s Big Spring Sale Is so Good, You Can Score a Grill for Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Target sales are always reason enough to celebrate, but when the retailer slashes prices on home essentials at the start of a brand new season, you know it’s going to be good. Case in point: Now through April 9, you can shop Target’s spring home event and score everything you need to make your upcoming summer barbecues a success, including a top-rated portable grill that’s less than 20 bucks thanks to the epic savings extravaganza.

Yep, grilling essentials are included as part of the huge spring home sale, which means you’ll find a grill that suits your needs no matter your budget. This 14″ portable charcoal grill by Kingsford (now $19.99, originally $24.99) is durable thanks to its steel construction, which is resistant to chips, cracks, and scratches, as well as high-heat paint that is also lead-free and non-toxic. You can store it outside year-round thanks to its rust-resistant powder coating, and a hinged lid and heat-resistant handle ensure comfort while you whip up meats and veg for the whole family.

With more than 220 stellar ratings and reviews on Target alone, buyers can’t stop boasting about this do-it-all grill, taking it on fishing and camping trips as well as using it closer to home. One recent five-star shopper called it “a handy little go anywhere charcoal grill,” adding, “It’s a perfect grill for 2 to 4 people. It’s small and doesn’t consume a ton of charcoal like the larger grills. We’ve used it for steaks, chicken, and the occasional Korean-style BBQ.”

Another called it “the best purchase I’ve made,” adding, “I have used my grill twice this past week, it’s portable, easy to clean and store away. Perfect mini grill I definitely recommend purchasing.”

Target has other options on sale if you’re looking for something a little more stationary, including this Char-Broil charcoal model that’s just $99.99 (originally $119.99) and a four-burner gas grill by the same brand for $199.99 (originally $239.99). With warm weather right around the corner, don’t miss your chance to enjoy every opportunity for summer fun — tasty barbecue is an absolute must.