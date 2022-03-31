Celeb-Loved Olaplex Just Launched a New Protecting Hair Serum & It’s Already Got Rave Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

More than likely, pollution isn’t your first concern when it comes to hair damage. But it creates free radicals that destroy hair bonds and proteins that cause tangles, split ends, and breakage, so if you live in a place with unhealthy amounts of pollution, then you need an ultra-nourishing treatment to protect your precious strands. To the rescue: Olaplex. Already a fan favorite among celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Olaplex has just launched the hair pollution solution we never knew we needed until now: The No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum. The silky leave-in serum is a bond treatment that smooths and protects all hair types, shields the hair from pollution for 48 hours, and protects against heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

And if you’re tired of dull hair, this game-changing serum solves that as well. It leaves a satin shine, soft texture, and even bouncy curls. “I have been using Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum- a leave-in and it seems incredible, my hair is a little damaged and dull, I apply the product and then comb all my hair, it is shiny and hydrated, also this looks much healthier,” said one reviewer.

No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

Image: Olaplex. Courtesy of Olaplex.

No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum $28 Buy now Sign Up

The $28 serum is very lightweight, silicone-free, and antioxidant-rich thanks to its algae extract. This key ingredient is responsible for bonding the wet hair and preventing free radical damage in the future. For this reason, it’s essential to apply it to damp hair. Olaplex No. 9 hair serum should also be used on days you wash your hair or in between for added protection.

Rave reviews only keep rolling in by the hour for Olapex’s newest product. “I love using this product when my hair feels like it needs a little extra TLC, it softens my hair and makes it feel like I just walked out of a salon,” said a Sephora reviewer. So don’t hesitate because we’re guessing there’s only so long until the Olaplex Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum sells out.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: