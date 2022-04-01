This Jackie Kennedy-Loved Sandal Brand Is On Major Sale at Nordstrom Rack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that warmer days are finally on the horizon, we’d say it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a pair or two of new sandals for the spring and summer. And if you’re looking for warm weather kicks that manage to stay both on-trend and timeless year after year, look no further than Jack Rogers, the Jackie Kennedy-beloved sandal brand.

ICYDK: Kennedy stumbled upon the perfect flat leather sandal during a 1960 trip to Capri, Italy, bringing them home to her local cobbler in Palm Beach, Florida. The cobbler mimicked the shoe’s design and that’s how the Jack Rogers brand was born.

Decades later, the sophisticated styles remain ever as iconic — and even better, Nordstrom Rack has many styles on sale up to 50 percent off right now, which means you can snag the First Lady’s signature style at a fraction of its usual selling price. Keep reading to see our can’t-miss picks — and scoop up a few pairs while these sale prices last.

Sloan Slide Sandal — $49.97 to $59.97, originally $98 to $118

Available in leopard print, snake print, and gold, these adorable leather slides are selling out in many sizes fast, so get your hands on your favorite print before they’re gone.

Kennedy Thong Toe Sandal — $89.97, originally $148

For a style statement that echoes the iconic First Lady in both name and spirit, you can’t go wrong with this pink leather slide, which features a super-cute, colorful topstitched heart detail and matching pink leather sole detailing.

Jackie Heel Sandal — $89.97, originally $178

Your spring and summer gatherings are no match for this sophisticated, stacked-heel sandal, which includes unique stitching and a delicate ankle strap, along with a block heel that will ensure comfort whether you’re mingling or dancing (or both!) for hours on end.

Ronnie Slide Sandal — $79.97 to $89.97 , originally $148

This chic block heel sandal makes summer styling a breeze thanks to elegant cutouts and a choice of silver, mocha, or black leather.

Tinsley Suede Slide Sandal — $69.97, originally $128

The brand’s signature whipstitching stands out in this timeless suede sandal, which is available in limited sizes in olive and mauve.

