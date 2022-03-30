We’re Flipping Over Birkenstock’s Beachy New Slides — & They’re Less Than $40 at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether or not you feel it already (and we’re definitely not feeling it yet!), summer will be here before we know it. With it comes longer days, water activities, and all the cute summer apparel we’ve been itching to break out after this seemingly endless winter. We’re already shopping to prep for the warmer months, and stocking up on everything from designer shades and sundresses to summer sandals — and on that last front, Birkenstock has us covered with a must-have new style.

As a before-summer treat, the celeb-loved brand, worn by Hollywood A-listers from Heidi Klum to Kendall Jenner, just released the perfect slide perfect for warmer months. We’ve obsessed over their sandals all year round, even snagging pairs for our little ones. But this time, we can’t wait to buy a pair of these comfy slides at Nordstrom. Bonus: At less than $40, the price can’t be beaten.

Courtesy of Birkenstock Birkenstock.

Birkenstock Barbados Slide Sandal $39.95

The Birkenstock Barbados Slide Sandal is the perfect, lightweight sandal for the summer, definitely comparable to the TikTok viral pillow slides. Both flexible and waterproof, this moldable shoe is already at the top of our wish list. This slide is made of EVA, which is a foam-like substance perfect for contouring to your unique foot, according to Idea Step.

Available in three colors — white, jade, and coral — this unisex shoe can work with any low-key summer outfit you have planned — and of course, any swimsuit!

