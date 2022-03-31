Recreate the Best Nail Looks From the Oscars With These Gorgeous Glamnetic Kits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While everyone has been obsessing over the lavish gowns at the Oscars (us included, of course!), we’re also fawning over the details. From the gorgeous gems to the glowy makeup products, we still can’t get enough of it. And one more amazing accessory we’re still talking about: the nails. No doubt about it, the Oscars manicures were just plain dreamy. From Cynthia Erivo’s black-tipped coffin nails to Oscar-winner Billie Eilish’s updated take on the classic nude nail, their fingertips were beautiful — and we found some perfect dupes from Glamnetic.

A relatively new brand, Glamnetic has quickly become a staple in thousands of customers’ routines, replacing trips to the nail salon for acrylics. Glamnetic nails can last up to a few weeks and are super easy to apply. All you have to do is apply the glue and apply the award-winning nails.

Check out the amazing kits at Glamnetics that are great dupes for some manicures at the Oscars below.

Glamnetic Rogue Nails — $21.99

Snag these gorgeous and sleek coffin-shaped nails if you want a solid dupe for Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar nails.

Glanmetic Rogue Nails $21.99 Buy now Sign Up

Glamnetic Stardust Nails — $14.99

Zendaya Jen Lowery/MEGA

Courtesy of Glamnetic Glamnetic.

If you want to get shining nails like Zendaya at the Oscars, then look no further than these shimmering almond nails.

Glamnetic Stardust Nails $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Glamnetic Exposed Nails — $21.99

Billie Eilish Jen Lowery/MEGA

Courtesy of Glamnetic Glamnetic.

Glanmetic Exposed Nails $21.99 Buy now Sign Up

Whether you want to get a dupe for Billie Eilish’s nails or want a classic nude nail, snag these long coffin nails from Glanmetic.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos from the 2022 Oscars after-parties.

