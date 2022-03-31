Recreate the Best Nail Looks From the Oscars With These Gorgeous Glamnetic Kits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
While everyone has been obsessing over the lavish gowns at the Oscars (us included, of course!), we’re also fawning over the details. From the gorgeous gems to the glowy makeup products, we still can’t get enough of it. And one more amazing accessory we’re still talking about: the nails. No doubt about it, the Oscars manicures were just plain dreamy. From Cynthia Erivo’s black-tipped coffin nails to Oscar-winner Billie Eilish’s updated take on the classic nude nail, their fingertips were beautiful — and we found some perfect dupes from Glamnetic.
A relatively new brand, Glamnetic has quickly become a staple in thousands of customers’ routines, replacing trips to the nail salon for acrylics. Glamnetic nails can last up to a few weeks and are super easy to apply. All you have to do is apply the glue and apply the award-winning nails.
Check out the amazing kits at Glamnetics that are great dupes for some manicures at the Oscars below.
Glamnetic Rogue Nails — $21.99
Snag these gorgeous and sleek coffin-shaped nails if you want a solid dupe for Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar nails.
Glamnetic Stardust Nails — $14.99
Glamnetic Exposed Nails — $21.99
