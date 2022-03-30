This TikTok-Viral Wine Filter Could Mean the End of Wine Headaches — & It’s 20% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, after a long day, nothing beats unwinding with a glass of wine. When work is done, the kids are asleep, and you can finally get some much-needed time for yourself. Whether you prefer red or white, you snag your favorite, queue up a show you want to watch, and get ready for relaxation. Alas, sometimes that relaxing glass results in a not so relaxing wine headache. But thanks to TikTok, there may be a solution to that: The Wand Wine Purifier .

We’ve seen a bunch of videos on this product, including one from a TikToker by the screen name @justtryit.jti. In the video, she raves about The Wand, claiming that the Amazon staple — which didn’t affect the taste or smell of her wine —saved her from a morning-after headache.

Sounds pretty good, right? And even better, right now you can snag The Wand Wine Purifier for 20 percent off on Amazon. A box of 8 wands, normally $29.99, can be yours for just $23.97.

Courtesy of PureWine PureWine.

The PureWine Wand Purifier claims to ease common side effects from wine, including “headaches, stuffy nose, skin flush, next-day hangovers, and upset stomach.” It works like this: All you do is place the wand in your glass of wine and stir it — it grabs the histamines and sulfites that so often are the cause of those dreaded post-glass side effects.

TikTok isn’t the only platform that’s obsessed with these wine purifiers, either. On Amazon, there are more than 7,500 positive reviews, with many fans claiming “it really works” and calling it “fantastic!”

