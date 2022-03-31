Drew Barrymore Swears By Sunday Riley Skincare — & So Much Is On Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Drew Barrymore gives her skincare stamp of approval, we’re all ears. And when a Barrymore-approved brand is on mega-sale, reducing the sting of luxury products on our wallets, we’re clicking “add to cart” faster than you can thank the actress for the glowy, smooth skin you’ll soon be debuting.

Curious about this cult-favorite brand that has talk show hosts and regular folks alike shouting from the rooftops? It’s Sunday Riley, the buzzy, botanical-based brand that has self-proclaimed “beauty junkies” like Barrymore scooping up each new product launch with enthusiasm.

Many of the brand’s goodies are on sale at Nordstrom right now, making these splurge-worthy items slightly more budget-friendly — and trust us, they’re worth it.

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment — $40.80, originally $48

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

There’s a reason Barrymore and more than 1,700 Nordstrom reviewers alike can’t stop raving about this gentle exfoliating treatment, which utilizes lactic acid to help reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and blemishes, leaving soft, bright skin in its place. Back in 2021, Barrymore gushed about the lightweight, nourishing treatment on Instagram, sharing that it leaves such a great glow, she doesn’t even want to wear makeup, because her skin looks that good thanks to Good Genes.

5 Stars Retinoid and Niacinamide Eye Serum — $55.25, originally $65

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

A recent addition to the all-star Sunday Riley line-up, this do-it-all eye serum will change the mind of eye cream non-believers who haven’t yet added one to their skincare routine. The good stuff in this tube will help erase any evidence of long days and nights spent tossing and turning thanks to a potent blend of retinoids, along with powerhouse skin players like niacinamide and shea butter — all of which work together to help increase production of skin-plumping collagen, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Shea butter helps keep everything hydrated and soft, yet bright and firm.

Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil — $30.60, originally $36

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Want to get your hands on the face oil that made Barrymore “fall in love with skincare” many years ago? This nourishing oil includes nine cold pressed oils and 100 percent plant extracts to help hydrate skin without leaving it greasy — an absolute must no matter your skin type. It’s got the seal of approval from more than 500 Nordstrom shoppers who can’t stop raving about it. One recent five-star shopper put it best, writing, “Juno has the most incredible, silky texture and silks into the skin beautifully. I use it before moisturizer in my p.m. routine and have noticed an improvement in the hydration level of my skin. I’ll definitely repurchase this.”

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream — $55.25, originally $65

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Another one of Barrymore’s favorites from the brand is this luxe brightening and de-puffing eye cream with a cheeky name that has truly earned its cult following. Barrymore boasted about this cream during a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, calling it an “instantaneous game changer” for her dark circles. “It has caffeine in it and this beautiful reflective plant extract — and the second you put it on, your eyes look different,” she added. Of its hefty price tag, she noted, “Now, it’s $65 a bottle which is usually pricier than I recommend but when you break it down, that’s like 65 cents a day for a truly game-changing product. So I can’t recommend this more — it is worth it.”

Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub — $32.30, originally $38

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Inside this gorgeous, Insta-worthy packaging, you’ll find a jelly body scrub that helps gently slough away dull, dead skin cells, leaving behind smoother, softer skin, thanks to a blend of salicylic acid and lactic acid that help clarify and smooth skin, activated charcoal and manuka honey to bring impurities up and out, and coconut water and avocado oil to replace moisture in even the driest, scaliest of skin.

