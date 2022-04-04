Peace Out Dropped a Dark Spots Serum That Evens Out Skin Texture for Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your skin is eager to bathe in some sunshine soon, you’re not alone. Natural sunlight is essential to our skin and wellbeing, but it can also be just as damaging. Dark spots are definitely a concern to keep an eye on as you spend more time outdoors. They oftentimes are a result of sun exposure that causes the skin to produce excess melanin. But lucky for us, Peace Out just dropped an easy solution to getting rid of dark spots. The newly released, Dark Spots Serum, only takes one step to let your skin feel brand new again. It makes your skin a more even playing field, with a smooth and glowing complexion.

Plus, reviewers already love it as shown by its 4.8 rating so far. “I have been using this serum for a couple of days, and I have noticed visible changes to my skin since using it,” one reviewer said. “It is also gentle to my skin, it doesn’t irritate my skin at all which is great.”

Peace Out Dark Spots Serum

Image: Peace Out. Courtesy of Peace Out.

Peace Out Dark Spots Serum $29

Peace Out’s newest serum is a quick, brightening fix for the skin. In addition to fading dark spots, it also takes care of hyperpigmentation. The lightweight formula is loaded with a super effective blend of AHAs and active ingredients. And it also has you covered in the clean, vegan, and cruelty-free departments when it comes to skincare.

With the Dark Spots Serum, you don’t have to worry about over-applying your face with foundation either. All that’s needed is a pump of this powerful serum twice daily on your dry face and neck. Keep in mind to apply a moisturizer and SPF afterward as the AHAs ingredient can increase your skin sensitivity to the sun. And for the stubborn dark spot areas, Peace Out suggests using its Dark Spots Dots for additional help.

So if you want to leave dark spots in the past this summer, snag Peace Out’s Dark Spots Serum.