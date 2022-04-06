Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Skincare Brand Just Dropped a Brightening Vitamin C Serum That’ll Give You a Summer Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vitamin C nourishes our skin all year round, but there’s no better day to supercharge it with nutrients than today. Just in time for Vitamin C Day, Sunday Riley drops the C.E.O Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream to celebrate this skincare holiday. An all-around TikTok favorite, Sunday Riley is also celebrity-approved skincare adored by Drew Barrymore and Oprah. So there’s no doubt, you’ll want to add this new Vitamin C cream to your carts now. It moisturizes and brightens in the morning or night for all skin types.

So if you’re wanting brighter days ahead, this luminous moisturizer will do the trick and more. Even the yellow-orange color will bring a bit of sunshine at first glance. “My skin is overall brighter and feels firmer after using this consistently,” said a reviewer. “If you need a dream cream this is it! This is my new favorite skincare staple to get my vitamin c every morning.”

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream $65

The C.E.O Afterglow Brightening cream features a vegan formula that’s infused with an advanced Vitamin C that’s more stable. It tackles fine lines and wrinkles, plumps, and brightens the complexion. While the other key ingredients leave the skin hydrated and soft along with defending it against blue light. But what we love even more is that this Vitamin C cream delivers a non-greasy and long-lasting moisturization. One reviewer even called it orange juice for your skin.

If you’re looking for a revitalizing moisturizer that keeps your skin glowing, then you’ll fall in love with Sunday Riley’s latest vitamin C cream.