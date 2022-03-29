These TikTok-Viral & Space-Saving Mixing Bowls Have 5-Stars on Amazon — Now 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yet again, TikTok has turned us onto another space-saving product we’re going to need to grab for our kitchens as soon as possible. This time, we’re swooning over a gorgeous and colorful set of mixing bowls unlike any you’ve probably seen before.

Back in March 2021, a TikToker by the screen name @kassyrandazzo posted a TikTok video with the caption, “Can a set of nesting bowls be your soulmate?” After seeing this video, we think so! In the video, we see a myriad of products Randazzo has been loving, starting with this space-saving, colorful set of mixing bowls and measuring cups that fit together.

You can see the viral TikTok video HERE.

For a limited time, you can get a more colorful version of Randazzo’s space-saving mixing bowl set for 30 percent off on Amazon.

The Joseph Joseph Nest 9 Nesting Bowls Set is a nine-piece set comprising measuring cups, mixing bowls, a colander, and a strainer that all fit neatly together in one stack. Possessing both easy-carry and non-slip handles, this set is perfect for literally any household looking to save space in style. With nearly 3,500 reviews on Amazon at five stars, this set is a must-have for small spaces or kitchens in need of a pop of color.

Per the brand, do not use these in the microwave. All pieces are dishwasher-safe except for the stainless steel sieve, which should be hand-washed.

