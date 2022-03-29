This Innovative $8 Tool Went Viral on TikTok For Cleaning Dirty Microwaves in Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready: TikTok has just turned us onto this inexpensive cleaning tool that’ll cut our appliance cleaning time in half.

Back in Sept. 2021, a TikToker with the name @marilyn2685 posted a video of the tool they used to clean their kitchen appliances with ease. Soon, the video gained over a million views, with hundreds of other TikTokers trying it out for themselves. In the video, Marilyn says “Meet Angry Mama” then shows themself putting in vinegar, placing it into the microwave. Marilyn also added that Angry Mama steam cleans your microwave.

The HENGSHEN Angry Mama Cleaner

is an innovative tool available on Amazon for only $8. It can clean both your microwave and oven with no dangerous chemicals. This little tool can clean all the grime and dirt off of your appliances in just a few minutes in a couple of simple steps.

All you have to do is open the lid (her hair) to add both vinegar, water, and/or lemon juice. After that, you place it in the microwave for around five to seven minutes for a cleaner appliance.

Reviewers everywhere have been raving about the product. One of the top reviews said, “I have one of these & it works beautifully in the microwave. Loosens all the stuck-on food so that you can wipe it out easily. I bought this one for my son.” Another reviewer added, “This steams so good and makes it easy to wipe down hard food stuck in the microwave. Best thing is that it also deodorizes too. My microwave returns to brand new with this inexpensive item!”

