Discreetly Hide Your TP In Style With This $20 TikTok-Viral Organizer

We’ve sworn by TikTok videos for finding intuitive products for our kitchens and organization — but now, we’re swooning over some viral bathroom finds.

TikToker Julianna Christensen (@julianna_claire) is known for showcasing her unique, innovative Amazon finds on a budget. This time around, she showed her followers how she completely redid her bathroom, making it an organized haven. While we love all the products she mentioned in the video, our eyes are glued to the toilet paper organizer she talked about.

After digging around, we found the ingenious organization tool on Amazon — and it’s available for only $20.99. Take a peek at the pretty organizing product below:

mDesign Toilet Paper Organizer $20.99 on Amazon.com

The mDesign Toilet Paper Organizer is a space-saving toilet paper holder that boasts nearly 7,500 positive reviews. The organizer can hold up to three normal rolls of toilet paper, saving up so much space (and adding a lovely pop of color to your bathroom!). Not only is it a great organizer, but seriously, no one would ever suspect that your TP is in such a cute case.

The toilet paper organizer is available in six colors, and it’s a product that can be placed anywhere, like under the sink (although why would you want to hide it?!), or in a corner of your bathroom. All you have to do is slide the three toilet paper rolls down and voila — it’s as simple as that. Your bathroom will look cleaner and more organized — and the next person who sits down only to find an empty roll will thank you!

