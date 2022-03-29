Staub’s New Color Is The Most Vibrant Option Yet & It’s Already 60% Off at Sur La Table

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever we can, we love to update our kitchens. Whether it be a new color scheme or we’re in desperate need of an innovative, Oprah-approved kitchen tool, we’re all in. If you’ve been itching to redo your kitchen’s color scheme, or simply want to add some pops of color to it for spring, then it’s time to look at Staub’s newest color.

As soon as Pantone revealed the new color for 2022, our eyes have been set on anything and everything blue-hued. This year, per their website, Pantone said the must-have color is Very Peri, a mystical blue and purple hue. Now, as a surprise treat, one of our favorite cookware brands, Staub, is unveiling a new, bold color that’ll be available as an option in a myriad of their products — and it’s basically a deeper, bolder Veri Peri color.

Courtesy of Staub. Le Creuset.

As of today, March 29, Staub is launching yet another brand-new, color for their cookware called “Blueberry.” The color is exclusive to Sur La Table. This rich, vibrant color is perfect to add a touch of color and elegance to any kitchen. Per the brand, the beautiful new color was inspired by the unique color of wild blueberries. Whether you’ve been looking for a new addition to your Staub sets or are itching to add a touch of class to your ever-growing kitchen, this color may be the perfect fit for you.

The new color is available now at Sur La Table locations and Sur La Table’s website and the best part is that lots of the pieces are already up to 60% off as part of Sur La Table’s massive spring sale. Just look at this Staub Daily Pan that’s marked down from $400 to $179.96! An unbelievable savings!

Image: Courtesy of Staub.

Staub Daily Pan $179.96 Buy now Sign Up

Even Staub’s famous tall coquette is marked down to $199.99 from $500 right now. What a deal! Best to get them while they’re still in stock because they definitely won’t last long.

Before you go, check out our gallery of Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: