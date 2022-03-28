Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Calvin Klein & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for springtime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags.

Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market for a new one, lucky you, because for a limited time, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge flash sale on loads of designer bags. From Calvin Klein to Kate Spade, from crossbody bags to totes, there’s something for everyone at this surprise flash sale. But this won’t last long, because the sale has a few days left!

Check out our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s designer handbag sale below.

Kate Spade Jackson Medium Flap Shoulder Bag — $134.96, originally $379.00

Courtesy of Kate Spade Kate Spade.

Both chic and functional, scoop up this classic Kate Spade bag that screams springtime before it sells out.

Kate Spade Jackson Medium Flap Shoulder Bag $134.96, originally $379.00 Buy now Sign Up

Tommy Hilfiger Francesca II Logo Print Faux Leather Tote Bag — $59.97, originally $118.00

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger.

You can never go wrong with a logo bag, and this tonal bag from Tommy Hilfiger will instantly become a favorite — the one you grab every time you go out the door because it works with everything.

Tommy Hilfiger Francesca II Logo Print Faux Leather Tote Bag $59.97, originally $118.00 Buy now Sign Up

Calvin Klein Camille Organizational Daytona Tote — $99.97, originally $198.00

Courtesy of Calvin Klein Calvin Klein.

We think this is the bag version of the LBD! You’ll stay stylish and organized wherever you go with this sleek, black Calvin Klein bag.

Calvin Klein Camille Organizational Daytona Tote $99.97, originally $198.00 Buy now Sign Up

Marc Jacobs Leather Hobo Bag — $159.97, originally $395.00

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs.

Snag this gorgeous, nude hobo bag that’s perfect for everyday wear. The fixed shoulder bag is a leather accessory you can’t help but swoon over.

Marc Jacobs Leather Hobo Bag $159.97, originally $395.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: