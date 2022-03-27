Venus Williams Swears By This Affordable Serum Set For Her Acne-Prone Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From the tennis courts to the red carpet, Venus Williams looks stunning wherever she goes. Her hair is perfect, her makeup is naturally glamorous, and of course, her skin is absolutely glowing. Now we know how she gets that iconic glow!

Back in June 2020, Williams told her fans how to get her everyday glam look and how she preps for it in the morning. In her “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue, Williams revealed everything from her go-to cleanser to which mascara she’s been loving. But the thing we have our eye on is the serums she uses for her skincare routine. She confessed that since her skin is more oily, she is more prone to breakouts, so she fights back with a powerful set of serums she loves.

You can watch the video HERE.

Now, this Williams-approved trio is available on Amazon and it’s way cheaper than you’d expect.

Courtesy of ASUTRA ASUTRA.

The ASUTRA Serum Variety Set comes in a three-pack comprising a hyaluronic acid serum, a 20 percent vitamin C serum, and a retinol serum. Per Williams, she uses the serums in a certain order. She said, “In the morning, I start with the Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Serums. I always end the night with retinol.”

the hyaluronic acid serum is a powerful product that provides hydration, keeps collagen, and reduces scarring. Then when you follow it up with the Vitamin C serum, you get an extra layer of protection that helps minimize sun damage and exposure. As for the retinol, the vitamin A within it helps with a myriad of skin concerns, such as skin texture, wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, etc.

If you’ve been looking to up the ante for both your morning and nighttime skincare regimens, why not try out an all-natural, vegan skincare brand that has over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon?

