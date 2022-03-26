Gigi Hadid’s Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine Isn’t Complete Without This Korean Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before, during, and after pregnancy, it’s normal to switch up your skincare routine like crazy. Many stars have opened up about the struggle of finding their go-to products that ease whatever may come during the wild ride. Supermodel Gigi Hadid finally shed some light on her sought-after routine.

Back in Feb. 2021, Hadid sat down to film a “Beauty Secrets” video with Vogue, showing what her post-pregnancy skincare and makeup routine looked like. At the beginning of the video, Hadid raved about how tea tree oil saved her skin while she was pregnant, but since that was in the summer, she switched to thicker, heavy-duty products. To kick off her routine, she boasted about a moisturizer that she’s been really loving for her dry skin.

You can watch the video HERE.

Now, what is this Hadid-approved, post-pregnancy godsend she was talking about? Well, it’s none other than the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin ™ Moisturizing Cream.

The Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin ™ Moisturizing Cream is a powerful, everyday moisturizer that has gained a cult following in recent years. The Korean beauty product is jam-packed with ceramide that helps your skin’s natural oils and moisture. Perfect for any skin type, this TikTok-viral brand contains sought-after ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shea butter for that perfect texture. With its gentle ingredients, many people have been grabbing it for their post-pregnancy routines as well.

With over 2,000 reviews at nearly five stars, it’s no wonder so many adore this cream. One of the top reviews said, “Within minutes my skin felt cooler to the touch and within days I was able to start using actives again. It healed my skin and also feels so nice going on. I’ll never be without the Ceramidin cream, and I can’t wait to try the other things in this line.”

Another reviewer called it a “spa treatment” saying, “Best heavy moisturizer I’ve ever used! Its subtle herbal scent smells amazing, like a high-end spa. Makes my dry, sensitive skin feel comfortable all day, especially in the winter.”

Per the brand, you apply a dime-sized amount of moisture cream both in the morning and at night.

Hadid has one daughter named Khai, 1, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik that they welcomed back in Sept. 2020.

