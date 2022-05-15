Snag Stylish & Lightweight Maxi Summer Dresses At Nordstrom For Up to 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got the sunglasses, we’ve got the shoes, and we, of course, already have the impeccable fashion sense. But what many of us don’t have is an updated Summertime wardrobe. Spring has been here for some time, but it still feels like Winter is poking its head back in every other day, making us freeze our buns off. But the sun is finally started to shine consistently and Nordstrom is helping us get the cutest, flowing maxi dresses on sale for the upcoming season.

Who can resist a beautiful, flowing sundress? They’re comfy, easy to put on and off, and make you feel like a princess in a storybook tale. You either have one go-to or want a closet full of them — there’s no in-between. For those looking to update their closet, Nordstrom is having another sale on some lightweight, beloved sundresses.

Check out these five-star summer dresses at Nordstrom below.

VICI Smocked Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress — $40.80, originally $68.00

Courtesy of VICI VICI.

You can never go wrong with a simple, fluttered maroon dress and this one is a must-have. Perfect for dressing up or down, this piece will surely become a staple.

VICI Smocked Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress $40.80, originally $68.00 Buy now Sign Up

NSR Tallie Chiffon Sleeveless Maxi Dress — $38.97, originally $92.00

Courtesy of NSR NSR.

Feel like a princess in this flowing, chiffon maxi dress. With a gorgeous vibrant color and lightweight fabric, celebrate the warmer months in style.

NSR Tallie Chiffon Sleeveless Maxi Dress $38.97, originally $92.00 Buy now Sign Up

River Island Tiered Plaid Maxi Dress — $49.97, originally $100.00

Courtesy of River Island River Island.

If you’re in love with anything cottagecore, get ready for this beautiful picnic-ready dress. This dreamy maxi dress is perfect for literally any occasion or setting you have planned in the coming warmer months.

River Island Tiered Plaid Maxi Dress $49.97, originally $100.00 Buy now Sign Up

Katie May Nah Nah Nah Ruched Halter Neck Maxi Dress — $142.50, originally $285.00

Courtesy of Katie May Katie May.

For the daring friends of the mom group that can’t resist sexy and sleek dresses, then this is your dream dress. Both enchanting and cozy, this maxi dress will turn heads.

Katie May Nah Nah Nah Ruched Halter Neck Maxi Dress $142.50, originally $285.00 Buy now Sign Up

LOVEAPPELLA V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress — $47.60, originally $68.00

Courtesy of LOVEAPPELLA LOVEAPPELLA.

Both elegant and simple, this dark maxi gown is a look that’ll be amazing in any setting. Keep it simple and keep it stylish!

LOVEAPPELLA V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress $47.60, originally $68.00 Buy now Sign Up

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: