Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor’s Long Lashes Are Thanks To This Customer-Favorite Mascara

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since we’ve seen Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, we’ve been dying to know how she gets her effortlessly glowy, stunning everyday look. Thanks to Vogue, we now know what her everyday routine looks like.

Back in Jan, Dynevor sat down with Vogue to show her fans her dry skincare routine and everyday makeup routine for a “Beauty Secrets” video. Dynevor uses a plethora of products from the same few brands she swears by like Sunday Riley, Nars, and, of course, Charlotte Tilbury. Amongst her extensive routine, we had our eyes set on the mascara she happily showed off. The mascara that gives her her iconic long lashes is none other than the Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes.

You can watch the video HERE.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes $29.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes is a fan-favorite mascara, earning a somewhat cult-like following for it. It’s a potent and buildable mascara that gives you a “5-in1” effect, so it adds definition, volume, length, an enhanced look, and overall good eyelash health.

The luxurious brand is a favorite amongst customers and celebrities alike. Stars like Khloé Kardashian, Kate Moss, Amal Clooney, and Salma Hayek, per InStyle, have raved about the brand. Along with that, Allure has said stars like Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexa Chung, and even Olivia Culpo love the brand, so you know the products must be of quality.

The long-lasting mascara is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, sulfate-free, and super easy to apply. Per the brand, all you have to do is start from the inner corner and zig-zag to the outer corner for an elongated look. Also, per the brand, nearly 100% of customers they surveyed said this mascara is perfect for naturally defining your lashes long term.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.

