Get Meghan Markle’s Rosy Glow — Her Favorite Blush Is on Rare Sale at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always keeping Meghan Markle’s go-to beauty products on our radar. But the one worth adding to your cart right now is the Nars Blush. This cult-favorite blush is markdown at Nordstrom for a limited time. Get 15% off on all 15 shades that are naturally flattering on any skin tone. Yet if you want a royal-approved tone, Markle gets her shimmery glow from the blush in Orgasm, a peachy pink blush with shimmer. One reviewer said, “Orgasm, like most would describe, is truly universally flattering. […] It gives you a natural flushed and healthy look while adding shimmer for a sun kissed look.”

Nars’ blushes offer a range of matte and shimmery shades that all deliver a beautiful pop of color to your cheeks. Each blush also features a subtle pink tint that’ll always complement your undertones. The Nars Blush is also now available in liquid form, although they’re not currently on sale at Nordstrom. The $30 Nars liquid blushes are longer-lasting and the same price as the powdered version.

Nars Blush

Image: NARS. Courtesy of NARS.

Both forms are easily blendable and great choices, but you can’t beat one at a reduced price. If you can’t decide between the two, you can use them together to create an eye-catching look. Enhance your complexion by laying the liquid over the powder blush.

Either way, we recommend you shop the original blush first while it’s on sale. Now nearly $26, the original Nars Blush is one of the best-selling blushes, so there’s no doubt news will spread fast about this sale. Plus it’s not markdown often, so snag it now before it completely sells out.