TikTok-Loved Glow Recipe’s New Clarifying (& Non-Drying) Strawberry Serum Is a Game-Changer for Fine Lines & Acne Marks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With spring officially here (even though the rain and clouds are telling me otherwise), I’ve got all things warm weather on the brain. Aside from dresses and spending more time outside, this season is all about another joyful thing for me: fruit! And I’m not just talking about eating it, I’m referring to my skincare routine too. Just in time for more cheerful weather, TikTok-loved Glow Recipe has introduced a brand new fruit into its beloved lineup: strawberry, and you’re going to want to add this newest item to your top shelf immediately. A truly revolutionary product, Glow Recipe’s Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid serum is like no other skincare product out there. It tackles multiple skincare concerns at once thanks to a cocktail of powerful (but soothing) ingredients that won’t dry out your skin, which is more rare to find than you’d imagine.

So, what makes this serum so magical? The AHA and BHA work together to smooth textured skin, clarify pores, and treat and prevent future breakouts. But that’s not all: Glow Recipe’s newest strawberry product boasts hyaluronic acid to kick dry skin to the curb (a common result of typical acne products)and calming azelaic acid. It’s also made with Vitamin C which is a miracle-worker for brightening skin and healing post-acne/dark spots. Because that wasn’t enough skincare concerns to tackle in one swoop, this small but mighty bottle can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles at the same time. Seriously, what doesn’t it do?! I’m calling it now: this is going to become the MVP of your entire skincare routine.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe.

This launch comes on the heels of Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow SPF drop, which is another must-have in my routine these days. With both of these products, one thing is certain (aside from their efficacy): the packaging is downright cute (and sure to make doing your early morning skincare routine a little easier) and the products have the dreamiest, but subtle, fruity scent that makes skincare something to look forward to.

Glow Recipe’s Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid serum is a one-of-a-kind product and it’s going to be hard to beat with all of the satisfying results it’s got in store. I’ve been using this for a few weeks and am loving it. Best of all, I don’t experience any burning or irritation that often happens with products targeted to reduce the appearance of acne/dark spots and it even helps prevent new acne from forming too. I also am digging this because it’s the perfect way to minimize your skincare routine since it tackles so many concerns at the same time.

The K-beauty brand has done it again, and we’re all eyes and ears for the next game-changing product headed to the beauty aisles next.