Bath & Body Works Has the Sweetest Smelling Easter Collection & It Includes New Candles

Our cinnamon, pine, and pumpkin spice candle stash has pretty much burnt out after the long, cold winter, and that means one thing: we’re ready to re-stock with new spring scents. Luckily, it’s like Bath & Body Works read our mind. They have tons of new products out in a variety of fresh spring scents, from candles that literally smell like Easter candy to floral bath bombs that will make you feel like a faerie taking a dip in a pool of daffodil nectar on a sunny morning.

First and foremost, the candle situation really needs to be addressed, because nothing makes it feel like winter is dragging on forever more than smelling the same tired scents you’ve been burning for months while stuck indoors.

Instead, turn to their Happy Easter candle,

a 3-wick candle that comes in a “Tutti Frutti Candy” scent that will remind you of sweet jelly beans, mixed berries, and sugared lemon. It’s also a great Easter basket stuffer for older tweens and teens.

If that scent doesn’t float your boat, then how about the brunch-inspired Champagne Toast 3-Wick Candle

? It smells like bubbly champagne, sparkling berries, and juicy tangerine, so basically like the best mimosa ever.

If candles aren’t your thing but you do want your house to smell amazing, then check out their new Wallflowers Fragrance Refill in Sweet Carrot Cake. It will definitely inspire some springtime joy, and it may even lure a certain candy-toting bunny to your house.

They also have really pretty spring accessories this year. We’re totally enamored with this beautiful Flower Ring Candle Pedestal that holds your favorite 3-wick candles, and that features a matte and gold flower ring base.

Oh, and don’t forget to stock up on some of these Hello Spring Bath Fizzy bombs in Fresh Cut Lilac, so you can smell like spring flowers all day long after your bath.

With these new Bath & Body Works candles in spring and Easter scents in your life, along with your fresh Wallflower, bath bombs, and candle pedestal, winter will feel like a distant memory.

