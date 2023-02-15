Reese Witherspoon & Scarlett Johansson Have Used This $9 Eye Cream to Wake Up Tired-Looking Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon can’t live without coffee, which makes sense why she prefers it in her skincare, too. Her long-time makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan said that Reese Witherspoon often times opts for The Inkey List to get red carpet ready. She used The Inkey List’s Caffeine Eye Cream to look more awake ahead of The Emmy Awards in 2020. Her makeup artist explains that she uses it to “prevent concealer from creasing as well reduce puffiness and any unwanted darkness,” according to Get The Gloss. You don’t even have to think twice about shopping for this eye cream. We swear that two of these won’t even make a dent in your bank account. This travel-friendly cream is only $9 during Inkey List’s sitewide sale, and that’s incredibly affordable for eye cream loved by a celebrity.

The Caffeine Eye Cream does come in a small size, but it’s formulated with effective ingredients. One Sephora shopper loved it more than other creams, “This is very similar to the ordinary caffeine serum but even better. The cool feeling lasted longer and the packaging is so much easier to use.”

Not only does Witherspoon adore the brand, but so do stars like Alana Haim, Charli D’Amelio, and Gemma Chan.

So if your skin is feeling a bit tired, wake up your eyes with this under-eye cream. As mentioned before, the lightweight eye cream reduces the appearance of puffiness thanks to the caffeine ingredient. It's also hydrating and treats under-eye bags and fine lines. Meant for all skin types, a small amount of the Caffeine Eye Cream can be applied twice a day.

Check out The Inkey’s List Caffeine Eye Cream for a little extra skincare boost.

