This Cult-Favorite Swedish Cleaning Tool Is Good For The Environment & Comes In Tons of Pretty Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is here, and while that means a lot of different things (gardening, sunshine, suncreen), for some of us it means that it is Spring cleaning season, the time to deep clean our homes from top to bottom. But it’s bad enough that some of the cleaning products we love aren’t exactly eco-friendly (though there are some hard-working green options out there), never mind that the number of sponges and paper towels we go through in an average deep clean can make us feel dirtier than the nooks and crannies we forgot to dust and scrub all winter. The solution comes from Sweden.

Swedish dish cloths are a staple in Sweden, and they’ve reached cult-favorite status among housecleaning enthusiasts and home cooks alike in the US who are looking for eco-friendly paper towel alternatives that are less smelly than rags and that actually look cute, too. They can be used in the kitchen, the bathroom, and all over the home.

Swedish dish cloths are, in general, made from a super-absorbent blend of cellulose (wood pulp) and cotton. They’re biodegradable, reusable, and they can be washed and even boiled to sanitize them after the worst cleaning jobs. They also come in cute designs and colors, which just makes cleaning seem less tedious.

Wettex is the original brand, and you can find them on Amazon in a very affordable pack of 14.

Courtesy of Wettex.

The Original Wettex Dishcloths 14 Pack $16.85 Buy now Sign Up

But you can also find other brands, and an array of colorful designs, too. We love the bright and cheery look of these lemon print Swedish dish cloths.

Courtesy of DII.

DII Swedish Dishcloth Set 3-Pack, Lemons $16.99 Buy now Sign Up

On Etsy, you can find even more designs. We love this three-pack that includes a moon phases, monstera leaf, and cactus print Swedish dish cloth.

Courtesy of Etsy.

Reusable Swedish Dishcloths 3-Pack $15.98 Buy now Sign Up

And how sweet is this dish cloth with a rustic mushroom and leaf botanical print?

Courtesy of Etsy.

Forest Harvest Swedish Dishcloth $6.23 Buy now Sign Up

Once you have a selection of colorful, reusable, and eco-friendly Swedish Dish Cloths on hand, spring cleaning will feel like a walk in the park.

