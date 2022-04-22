I Swear by OXO’s Angled Measuring Cups Because I Never Have to ‘Crouch Down to Eye Level’ To Measure Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When I signed the lease for my first solo, roommate-free apartment back in 2020, a few things instantly came to mind. For starters, I was jazzed about the idea of having ample space for me, myself, and I, not to mention the freedom to do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted (without having to answer to anyone) within said space. What’s more, I was thrilled to have the chance to create an entire home decorated exactly as I wanted, again, without having to think about anyone else’s preferences. In preparing to create my dream home, though, it dawned on me that, without a roommate, I’d need to stock my kitchen with all the necessities, rather than divvying it up with someone else. Instead of being a source of stress, that opportunity allowed me to curate kitchen cabinets filled with perfectly-coordinating dishes, utensils, and glassware, and drawers and shelves stocked with all the gadgets necessary to whip up a delicious meal. And, because I’m mildly OCD, I insisted on sticking to a single, high-performing brand: OXO. As much as I adore OXO as an entire brand, some gadgets really stick out. So, without further ado, allow me to introduce you to the OXO Angled Measuring Cups.

Whether you’re a novice cook or a refined chef, measuring spoons and cups are a must. With this in mind, I bought a set of the OXO ​​Good Grips 7-Piece Plastic Measuring Spoons, as well as the OXO Good Grips 6-Piece Plastic Measuring Cups. After adding them to my cart at Bed Bath & Beyond, another item caught my eye: the OXO Angled Measuring Cups. Sold in four sizes—4 Tablespoons, 1 Cup, 2 Cups, and 4 Cups—these measuring cups are innovatively designed with an angle so that you can accurately measure out ingredients while being able to easily read the amount from the side, as well as from the top.

While this might not seem like the biggest deal, think about all the times you’ve poured something into a traditional glass Pyrex measuring cup only to then crouch down to eye level or lift it up to see the measurements on the side. While not the largest inconvenience, this process can lead to longer prep times and can even risk accidentally spilling ingredients, especially if you’re working with liquids. As such, opting for an angled measuring cup can save you the hassle of having to maneuver your measured ingredients while attempting to pour out the perfect amount. Additionally, since these cups are sold in a variety of sizes, they also streamline the process for recipes that require multiple tablespoons, cup fractions, or full cups, for you can use one (or two cups) to do the work of six traditional measuring cups. Nifty, no?

It’s thanks to their convenient design and the fact that they can be stacked together that—even though I have individual tablespoon and cup measures—I always find myself reaching for these unique plastic cups. And I’m not the only one! Thousands of shoppers swear by these kitchen gadgets. No, really, on Amazon alone, over 19,000 shoppers have awarded the three larger OXO Angled Measuring Cups a 5-star review, while another 4,600 shoppers have awarded the OXO Good Grips Mini Angled Measuring Cup the same beaming review. Needless to say, if you don’t have these items in your cabinet yet, it’s time to make some room. You’ll be glad you did.