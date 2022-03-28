Snag Le Creuset, Staub & More at a Discount During Sur La Table’s Spring Savings Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While some might consider the holiday season to be the most wonderful time of the year, for home chefs and bakers, it’s actually Sur La Table’s Spring Savings sale, an epic savings bonanza that sees slashed prices on top-rated items from beloved cookware brands including Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Zwilling, and many more.

With savings of up to 50 percent on the most high-quality brands on the block, you’ll find price cuts on cookware sets, kitchen accessories, and everything in between. That means you can score some of the absolute lowest prices on items you’d ordinarily have to splurge on, making it a no-brainer to shop this sale. Check out some of the top finds you won’t want to miss.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro 7-Piece Block Set — $349.96, originally $680

Every home chef needs a solid knife set in their arsenal, but they can be quite an investment. With a savings of $330, this 7-piece set makes dicing onions and slicing the thickest of breads seamless and simple. It includes every type of knife you’d want to have on hand, including —four knives (an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife, and a 4-inch paring knife) along with a honing steel, kitchen shears, and a large, wooden block.

Le Creuset Sauteuse, 3.5 Qt. — $179.96, originally $299.95

If you’ve had your eye on these gorgeous enameled cast-iron beauties but have been dissuaded by the hefty price tag, now’s your chance. The Le Creuset sauteuse is on sale for almost half off in four stunning shades (flame, cerise, indigo, and oyster), and not only will it look picture perfect in your kitchen, it’ll whip up sauces, soups, stews, casseroles, one-pot meals, and even breads and desserts like a dream.

All-Clad D3 Stainless-Steel Skillet With Lid — $129.96, originally $239.95

This 12-inch stainless steel skillet makes meal prep a breeze, thanks to its flat base, curved sides, and ergonomic handle for easy flipping, tossing, stirring, and turning, and All-Clad’s signature three-ply bonded design ensures even, efficient heating — no scorched sections to be found here, folks.

Cuisinart Stand Mixer, 5.5 Qt. — $249.95, originally $460

If you don’t want to spend big bucks on a KitchenAid, don’t fret, because there are plenty of amazing, affordable stand mixers with a less frightening price tag. The Cuisinart stand mixer includes a super large bowl as well as a whisk, paddle, hook attachments, and a splash guard, as well as a whopping 12 speed settings. And in plenty of standout colors, it certainly makes for a worthy competitor to that other stand mixer.

Staub Daily Pan, 2.9 Qt.— $179.96, originally $400

Whether you’re a “cook every meal from scratch” kinda chef or stick to the basics, you need a do-it-all pan on hand, and that’s where Staub’s Daily Pan comes in. Made from durable enameled cast iron, this trusty tool makes sautéeing, frying, searing, and roasting easy peasy, while the fitted tempered glass lid seals in moisture so your food comes out to perfection every single time. The toughest part will be choosing which of the vibrant shades you want to snag.