Those Fancy Double Walled Coffee Mugs You See All Over TikTok Are Available at Aldi for a Steal

We’ll be the first to admit it: We’re suckers for TikTok finds. When a product goes viral on TikTok, we can’t wait to find it online and try ’em out in our own home. Those ice sphere molds that can make more than a dozen spheres at once? Love them. That super-popular anti-redness BB cream that’s been consistently sold out since going viral on TikTok? We’ve kept an eye on it on Amazon. Or, how about that mess-free pasta cooker that allows you to cook spaghetti in the microwave? You better believe we were intrigued.

Today, we’ve spotted yet another TikTok-popular product over at ALDI — and it’s one that coffee-drinkers will want to get their hands on ASAP.

“I can’t stop buying coffee mugs and tumblers,” writes ALDI Made Me Do It on Instagram. “So I definitely bought these beautiful double wall glass coffee mugs!!! Who else can’t stop buying all the cups?!”

Around this time last year, TikTokers were all about double-walled coffee mugs — especially bear- and heart-shaped mugs.

“It’s the perfect size for an espresso drink, and it keeps your coffee hot while keeping your hands cool,” Heart Defensor says on TikTok of the bear-shaped, double-walled coffee mug , which you can purchase on Amazon for $11.99.

And for the same price, you can buy a two-pack of double-wall glass coffee mugs over at ALDI.

By Crofton, the set of two 14-ounce mugs is not only gorgeous and fits right into any kitchen, but the double-wall construction also keeps your coffee drink hot for longer. Plus, ALDI shoppers love them.

“For those who can’t justify buying them, but really wants to: Get the electric kettle for your office & grab the mugs to keep in your office at work. Lol! It’s the perfect vibe!” comments one reviewer on ALDI Made Me Do It’s Instagram post.

Would rather have espresso mugs? You can get those, too. ALDI’s selling a four-pack of 3.5-ounce espresso mugs for the same price of $11.99.

But hurry! These two sets are available at ALDI for a limited time (we’re talking as short as one week), so sprint over to your local ALDI today.

