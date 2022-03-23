Score Beauty Favorites like Farmacy, ELEMIS & More at 50% Off During This Under-the-Radar Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard not to fall in love with spring when there are so many beauty steals. Now is the best time to refresh your beauty routine, or rather a perfect excuse for new products. LOOKFANTASTIC is offering up to 50% off select items from popular beauty brands. You can snag either beauty or skincare trinkets and value sets at unbelievable prices. Discover these markdowns on cult favorites like Elemis, Rituals, Christopher Robins, Peter Thomas Roth, and more. Of course, there’s an assortment of tools like a face roller and foot peel masks to rejuvenate your skin this spring. With purchases over $35, you can also receive free US shipping. Save on beauty that you’ve been eyeing this year with LOOKFANTASTIC’s spring sale. Hurry up and stock up on a ton of beauty with these limited-time deals up to 50% off. Check out below some of the discounted beauty favorites worth giving a try.

FARMACY Green Clean Make Up Meltaway Cleansing Balm — $35.40, originally $44.20

If you wear make-up often, it’s definitely worth doing a double-cleanse with this makeup-melting balm. Forget the make-up remover wipes — this balm will actually take your mascara off. After gently removing your makeup, you can use your usual cleanser to make sure your skin is clean. This beauty editor fave is rarely on sale, so now is a great time to snag this cleansing balm.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 50ml — $60, originally $80

This wrinkle-fighting cream is one of Kate Hudson’s fave and a bestseller. This moisture-rich cream melts into your skin, leaving it with a smooth and supple finish. Save $20 on this celebrity-approved cream.

Pai Skincare Rosehip Best Sellers Set — $67.70, originally $100.80

This skincare trio gives your a boost of radiance and calms sensitive skin. The non-irritating set includes a cleansing oil, moisturizer, and a face oil that restores the skin to a healthier state. You can get $33 off this Pai Skincare bundle.

Rituals The Ritual of Jing Beauty To Go Set

Treat yourself to this luxury gift set from Rituals that’s travel-friendly and smells exquisite. The shower foam and hand lotion feature a sweet, floral aroma that’s super nourishing. The aroma comes from the jujube ingredient that’s used to soothe the senses. It’s super affordable at nearly $11.

AMELIORATE Exfoliating Body Mitt

Get rid of dead skin from this winter instantly with this exfoliating body mitt. Your body will feel brand new after using this gentle mitt. It also helps to unblock hair follicles and reduce the chance of ingrown hairs reappearing. Lucky for you, it’s now under $10.