These Are the Comfiest Work Pants for Men & You Can Find Them At the Most Unexpected Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You already know Lululemon is your one-stop shop for activewear that takes you from barre to brunch (or from cardio to the couch!), but the retailer is home to one secret hidden gem of a men’s fashion find you probably never knew existed. Turns out that Lululemon has some of the comfiest work pants for men out there, and you’ll want to snag a few pairs for the guy in your life ASAP.

After two years of ample time spent at home, most men could probably use a wardrobe refresh to keep them looking sharp for board meetings, big nights out, or just to run some errands. That’s where these two styles of Lulu pants come in to play — they fully redefine work wear, with hundreds of reviewers noting that they’re just as comfy for all-day wear as they are for playing golf or even an outdoor run.

ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32 $128

First up: the ABC Classic-Fit Pant Warpstreme ($128), which comes in a slew of stylish and classic colors and looks like a well-fitting pair of jeans but without the discomfort of denim. It has four-way stretch fabric that keeps its shape, while also being sweat-wicking and breathable (hence its place on the golf course!), with a streamlined fit that has the brand’s proprietary technology to prevent bunching in the crotch. It’s no wonder why one recent shopper called them the “best fitting pants,” adding that they’re the “most comfortable pants I’ve ever bought!”

Another buyer called them a “great ‘all the time’ pant,” adding, “My husband lives in these pants for work, weekends…all the time!! He has several pairs. They are casual and comfortable and wash so well. Great quality!”

Commission Slim-Fit Pant 34 $128

Another solid option: the Commission Slim-Fit Pant Warpstreme (also $128), which has a slim fit for a slightly more tailored style. Also available in a slew of colors, this pair receives equally stellar reviews from shoppers, with one recent buyer calling them “very comfortable,” adding, “They fit great and move with you.”

Another summed it up by writing: “These pants fit amazing, they breathe well, look well, and most of all they’re very functional. You can wear this in a casual setting with a hoodie, versus dress up with a shirt and tie.”

Both styles are available online in sizes 28 through 40, in lengths 28″ through 37″. Work fashion woes, be gone!