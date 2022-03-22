Bed Bath & Beyond Kicked Off Its Biggest Home Sale of the Year — Here Are 5 Deals You Can’t Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to home essentials, you already know Bed Bath and Beyond is your one-stop shop to spruce up any room in your space. But when it comes to home sales, there are few savings events quite as incredible as the retailer’s big home event, a site-wide sale that slashes prices on everything from curtains to comforters and candles to chandeliers up to 25 percent off.

Running now through April 3, the epic sale is chock full of can’t-miss deals on top-rated items you won’t want to miss. Check out some of the best deals to be found during the big home event. Pro tip: You can combine your promo and coupon codes for additional savings (and there’s free shipping on orders over $39), all of which whittles the prices of these hot ticket items down even further.

Hunter Hartland Linear Chandelier — $382.49, originally $499.99

Even though a chandelier is undoubtedly the perfect finishing touch to any sophisticated space, a stylish one is typically not easy on the wallet. So an elegant, six-light chandelier at less than $500 might sound too good to be true, but with five-star ratings and reviews across the board, the toughest part will be choosing between bronze and brushed nickel on this sleek, modern statement piece.

Simpli Home Hunter Solid Mango Wood Desk — $279.49, originally $599.99

If WFH life means your current desk setup is lacking, add this stunning natural wood desk to your cart pronto. Not only is it a whopping 53 percent off as part of the big home event, but it’s got everything you need to set the stage for a productive day, including three open storage compartments and a sleek design that will look right at home in any decor scheme.

Sherpa Reversible Comforter — $30, originally $50

Getting a solid night’s sleep is crucial for your overall well-being, and good z’s start with a comfy bed. On sale for 40 percent off in a variety of classic colors (including grey, navy, coconut milk, and linen) and sizes (including twin, queen/full, and king) the sherpa reversible comforter will instantly make your sleeping quarters feel like a sanctuary thanks to its plush warmth and coziness, especially if you tend to run cold at night. One recent five-star buyer called it “the softest and warmest blanket,” adding, “I love this blanket” not once but twice. Yeah, it’s that good.

Ridge Road Décor Industrial Modern Table Lamp — $192.99, originally $324.99

If your interior tastes skew Gatsby, you’ll love this timeless yet perfectly on-trend table lamp, which instantly elevates any room in your house. Black and gold strikes a mysterious mood and unique touches like a pulley design and dome-shaped shade will make this lamp stand out among every other boring old lighting fixture on the block.

Bee & Willow Cozy Robe — $30, originally $60

A cozy, plush robe is an absolute must have, and this hooded version by Bee & Willow fits the bill perfectly. Available in sizes small/medium and large/extra-large in either coconut milk or harbor mist grey, it’s clear why shoppers are loving this robe as the perfect gift for their nearest and dearest or as a budget-friendly way to treat themselves to some much-deserved self-care. And at 50 percent off, the fact that it’s only $30 on sale means it’s just too good to pass up.