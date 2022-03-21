Snag a Vitamin C Serum 50% Off Today Only from Cardi B’s Go-To Skincare Brand — Reviewers Say It Makes Their Skin Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s at award shows or in her viral videos, Cardi B’s skin is the top story we want to know. The rapper always reveals a radiant glow, which could be thanks to a little Vitamin C action. The rapper’s go-to for red carpet events and shoots is the Urban Skin Rx’s Vitamin C Cleansing Bar. And it’s no wonder it’s a fave as this brand is created for diverse skin tones, especially darker complexions. So why not give your skin some Vitamin C too but with the brand’s vitamin c serum that’s half off. The Pro Strength Super C Brightening Serum is 50% off at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. The brightening serum is now $29, making it an affordable pick in your cart.

One Ulta review said it gave her a glow like no other, “This product has definitely been a game-changer in my regimen. It has my skin much brighter and has given me an undeniable glow.” Don’t hesitate to take advantage of this beauty steal because it only lasts today.

Pro Strength Super C Brightening Serum

Image: Urban Skin Rx. Courtesy of Urban Skin Rx.

Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Super C Brightening Serum $29 Buy now Sign Up

This Urban Skin Rx serum delivers youthful, glowing skin to freshen up for the spring. The vegan product helps to brighten and improve the look of aging skin, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. It’s loaded with 20% vitamin c along with other key ingredients like Kojic and Ferulic acids.

The Kojic acid exfoliates the dead skin cells and reduces hyperpigmentation. Whereas, ferulic acid also aids in reducing fine lines and wrinkles. There is also hyaluronic acid included to hydrate and firm the skin.

The Super C Brightening Serum offers the best results when used in the morning, but can be applied twice a day. Simply add 6-10 drops across the face and neck after cleansing or toning.

“This product is absolutely amazing I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks and it has [done] wonders,” said an Ulta reviewer. “My skin is brightening up [and it’s not as] dull as it used to be and my face is super soft.”

Snag this Urban Skin Rx Vitamin C serum at 50% off now for today only.