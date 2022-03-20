This Bestselling Body Pillow Is Perfect For Easing Discomfort While Pregnant — & It’s Nearly 50% Off For Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love making our bedrooms a sanctuary of pillows and comfort. From cervical pillows to full body pillows, we just want to feel like we’re chilling in a cloud. Now, when you’re pregnant, comfort is the thing you desperately want and will spend any amount to get it. Between the hot flashes and general feelings of discomfort, it can be a lot — so why not treat yourself to a body pillow that feels like the comfiest thing to cuddle?

For today only, you can grab you or someone you love, a Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow for nearly 50 percent off on Amazon.

The Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow is an ultra-soft memory foam body pillow perfect for bringing all-around relief. No matter what side you sleep or nap on, the foam and chiropractor design make it a go-to for anyone looking for any form of relief.

Contorting to your own body shape, this pillow gives full-body support, from your legs, hips, belly, and even your back. It’ll also stay cool all night long, so you can fight those hot flashes easier! This body pillow is also a bestseller on Amazon, earning a nearly five-star rating after over 17,000 positive reviews.

Now, cleaning this is super easy. Per the brand, you machine wash it on a cold, gentle cycle. You squeeze out the water and dry on low. They also recommend allowing the pillow 24 hours to have the foam fixed if you plan on air drying.

