Celebrate Springtime With This Versatile Amazon-Favorite Mini Dress — Now In Over 10 Bright Colors

Spring is nearly upon us. Depending on where you are, the sun is shining and the birds are chirping. If your hometown isn’t looking like that right now, don’t worry — it’s coming! It’s that time of year again though, where we retire the heavy boots and parkas for more flowing sundresses. Now your sundress collection may need a bit of an update, and that’s where Amazon comes into play.

For those who want a flowing dress that both makes them look like a fairy princess and an Instagram baddie at the same time, we found the dress. The EXLURA Women Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress

has been all over the internet, with many influencers losing it over the gorgeous dress, and it can be yours for only $39.99 on Amazon.

EXLURA Women Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress $39.99 on Amazon.com

The EXLURA Women Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress

is a lightweight, flowing gown that has everything you want in a dress: open back, elastic cuffs, long lantern sleeves, and a slim fit. The elegant dress is perfect for literally any occasion, easy to dress up or down — and it comes in 12 stunning, bright colors.

With over 2,000 positive reviews, everyone has been raving about the dress, with many reviews calling it “amazing,” “flattering,” and even the “best” dress. One of the top reviews on Amazon raved about it, saying, “Great quality and style. You can wear it backward too. You can also cover the back by not knotting it in the back as shown in the style. There are so many ways to style it if you get creative with it… The dress is not seethrough and the fabric and stitch quality is great.”

