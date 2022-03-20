Quick! Snag This Versatile Mop & Steamer on Amazon While It’s 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Lately, our closet full of cleaning supplies is getting a little more cluttered than we’d care to admit. There are brooms, vacuums, mini-vacuums, mops, products we found on TikTok — you get the drill, it’s overwhelming. So we’ve been hunting for a versatile product that can help us tackle our hardwood floors with ease, without the clutter.

Thanks to countless hours on Amazon, we may have found the answers to our prayers. Both a powerful steamer and lightweight mop, for a limited time you can snag the OApier S5 Steam Mop

for 25 percent off on Amazon.

Courtesy of OApier OApier.

OApier S5 Steam Mop $59.99, originally $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

As we said, the OApier S5 Steam Mop

is a powerful mop and steamer duo, perfect for cleaning any type of hard flooring. Both lightweight and powerful, this durable tool will make mopping so much less messy. All you have to do is pour tap water into the correct spout and use both the steamer and mop. Prepare for super clean floors as it effectively gets rid of dirt, grime, and anything in between.

With over 1,000 positive reviews and dubbed an Amazon’s Choice, this mop won’t be on sale for too much longer. The top Amazon review said, “I am an older (much older) and a grumpy old woman. I needed a simple way to clean my floors. I bought and assembled this steam mop. At 75, I am not the swiftest or the most supple old bat. I am happy with this steamer. I put it together in about 5 minutes. Plugged it in and in less than 2 minutes it was puffing steam.” So as you can see, it’s super easy to use.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: