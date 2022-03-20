Rihanna Swears By This ‘Magic’ Contour Stick That Transforms Her Face & It’s Available at Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we want to know, it’s how Rihanna gets her gorgeous glow and chiseled jawline. Lucky for us, she just dropped the deets on her beauty routine while she’s been pregnant.

The expecting mama sat down with Byrdie to describe what her beauty routine has looked like, and she raved about one product saying, “I would have to say my Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick. It works like magic, especially when my face changes and a second chin pops up and my nose decides to double in width.”

Of course, Rihanna would swear by her own products at Ulta, she knows they’re of amazing quality. And the FENTY BEAUTY Match Stix Contour Skinstick is one of the best products in her entire collection.

The FENTY BEAUTY Match Stix Contour Skinstick is a lightweight, long-wear contour stick with a unique cream-to-powder formula that’s easy to blend for even beginners in makeup. Both phthalate and paraben-free, this contour stick has been a fan-favorite for beauty routines. Since it’s so buildable, you can really transform your face like Rihanna claims she does as well.

Many stars love Fenty Beauty like Daniel Kaluuya, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Taraji P. Henson, according to People.

Applying it is super easy because all you have to do is apply to the areas you want to contour, like cheeks, jawline, nose, etc, and blend with either your brush or fingers.

