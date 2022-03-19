This $20 Pain Relief Mat & Pillow Set Has Over 40,000 Reviews Calling It ‘A Must Have’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve gone to our doctors, we’ve tried searching through the troves of TikToks, telling us which products will relieve our pain — but it’s all been a bit of a dead-end. Whether you feel back pain, neck pain, or all over achiness, it’s difficult trying to find the best products for pain relief. However, there’s a bit of a hidden gem on Amazon with nearly 41,000 reviews at nearly five stars that’s said to be a “must-have” for relieving pain.

Whether you want something for relaxation or have been craving a product, that’ll help with muscle pain, over 40,000 customers say this product is the way to go. For only $21.95 for a limited time, make sure to snag the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set.

The ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

is a one-stop product for comforting the parts of your body that typically feel pain or discomfort. With over 8,000 acupressure points, this mat and pillow combination is perfect for stimulating blood flow, muscle recovery, and bringing a sense of comfort. Available in 14 colors, you’re bound to find the right one for you and your at-home gym aesthetic.

Per the brand, all you have to do is simply lay on the mat and pillow for up to 30 minutes a day.

One Amazon reviewer raved about it, saying “Sharp! Just enough to do the job right, it is the closest I have gotten to needlepoint. I love the flexibility of the mat and the many uses it has. It helps relieve much of the pressure and pain I feel and helps me to relax. I use it almost every day.”

Another reviewer claimed it was a “must-have” saying, “Love this! Great quality and detail for the money… [On] my first try I used a pillowcase over it, and the roll part feels amazing on my neck. I finally have been on it [for] about 10 mins without a pillowcase on my back and holy relaxation!!!!”